$60.53 Million in Sales Expected for Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) This Quarter

Analysts expect Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) to announce $60.53 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Heritage Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $58.30 million to $62.70 million. Heritage Financial reported sales of $57.89 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heritage Financial will report full-year sales of $241.13 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $235.70 million to $246.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $230.73 million, with estimates ranging from $224.10 million to $234.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Heritage Financial.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.39. Heritage Financial had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 38.88%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heritage Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

Shares of Heritage Financial stock opened at $25.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.63. The company has a market cap of $915.46 million, a P/E ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Heritage Financial has a 1 year low of $17.39 and a 1 year high of $30.86.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 3rd. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.02%.

In other news, Director John A. Clees sold 3,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total transaction of $93,284.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,295,065.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HRT Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 308.9% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 44,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 33,835 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 64,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 15,081 shares during the last quarter. Forest Hill Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Forest Hill Capital LLC now owns 327,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,235,000 after acquiring an additional 47,660 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 103.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 10,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 175.9% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 8,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. 73.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heritage Financial Company Profile

Heritage Financial Corp. is bank holding company, which engages in the business of planning, directing, and coordinating the business activities of wholly owned subsidiary Heritage Bank. It includes commercial lending and deposit relationships with small and medium businesses and their owners in market areas, and attracting deposits from the general public.

