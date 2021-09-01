$60.85 Million in Sales Expected for Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) to report $60.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Southside Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $60.50 million and the highest is $61.20 million. Southside Bancshares reported sales of $60.83 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Southside Bancshares will report full-year sales of $244.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $243.70 million to $244.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $243.80 million, with estimates ranging from $243.30 million to $244.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Southside Bancshares.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.04). Southside Bancshares had a net margin of 42.23% and a return on equity of 13.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS.

SBSI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southside Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Hovde Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $34.82 target price (down from $42.00) on shares of Southside Bancshares in a report on Monday, July 26th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Southside Bancshares by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,846,329 shares of the bank’s stock worth $186,631,000 after buying an additional 22,277 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Southside Bancshares by 8.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,350,162 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,617,000 after buying an additional 106,785 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Southside Bancshares by 10.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 561,618 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,627,000 after buying an additional 53,262 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Southside Bancshares by 1.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 419,670 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,162,000 after buying an additional 6,424 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Southside Bancshares by 91.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 285,796 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,925,000 after buying an additional 136,409 shares during the period. 50.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SBSI stock opened at $37.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.75. Southside Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $23.51 and a fifty-two week high of $43.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 0.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Southside Bancshares’s payout ratio is 53.01%.

About Southside Bancshares

Southside Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and non-profit organizations. It offers checking, saving and retirement accounts, certificate of deposits, debit, credit cards, mobile banking, loans, mortgage and equity lending, identity theft prevention, electronic banking, healthcare banking, and business loans.

