600,000 Shares in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV (NASDAQ:DNAD) Purchased by Magnetar Financial LLC

Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV (NASDAQ:DNAD) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,066,000.

Separately, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV in the second quarter valued at $505,000.

Shares of NASDAQ DNAD traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.75. 187 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,192. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $10.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.65.

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on target business operating in the biotechnology industry and within the immunology subsector.

