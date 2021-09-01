$66.82 Million in Sales Expected for TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) to post sales of $66.82 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for TechTarget’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $63.43 million and the highest estimate coming in at $68.70 million. TechTarget reported sales of $36.24 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 84.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TechTarget will report full-year sales of $266.16 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $258.17 million to $269.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $296.76 million, with estimates ranging from $262.80 million to $309.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover TechTarget.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The information services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $63.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.03 million. TechTarget had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 8.56%. TechTarget’s revenue was up 83.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on TechTarget from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet raised TechTarget from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on TechTarget in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on TechTarget in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.38.

Shares of TTGT stock opened at $84.58 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.98. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 143.36 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. TechTarget has a 12-month low of $37.43 and a 12-month high of $101.12.

In other news, CFO Daniel T. Noreck sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $627,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Roger M. Marino sold 17,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total transaction of $1,211,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,749 shares of company stock valued at $3,118,159 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTGT. FMR LLC boosted its position in TechTarget by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,200,692 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $325,511,000 after buying an additional 786,259 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in TechTarget by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 752,409 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $58,304,000 after buying an additional 34,507 shares during the period. abrdn plc boosted its position in TechTarget by 51.7% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 689,284 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $53,375,000 after buying an additional 234,877 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of TechTarget by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 489,572 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,937,000 after purchasing an additional 27,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of TechTarget by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 458,376 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,520,000 after purchasing an additional 54,092 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

About TechTarget

TechTarget, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services.

