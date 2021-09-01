$690.05 Million in Sales Expected for Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) will announce sales of $690.05 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Overstock.com’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $660.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $719.80 million. Overstock.com reported sales of $731.65 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Overstock.com will report full year sales of $2.88 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.85 billion to $2.90 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.05 billion to $3.41 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Overstock.com.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.11). Overstock.com had a return on equity of 29.23% and a net margin of 12.61%.

A number of brokerages have commented on OSTK. Zacks Investment Research cut Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Overstock.com in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Overstock.com in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Overstock.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.83.

In related news, Director Allison H. Abraham sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 86,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,626,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President David J. Nielsen sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 13,991 shares in the company, valued at $1,399,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,565 shares of company stock worth $550,218. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Overstock.com by 994.6% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Overstock.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Overstock.com in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Overstock.com during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Overstock.com by 244.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. 60.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:OSTK opened at $72.15 on Wednesday. Overstock.com has a twelve month low of $46.75 and a twelve month high of $112.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 4.43.

Overstock.com, Inc operates online shopping commercial site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.

