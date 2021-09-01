7,296 Shares in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Bought by Bbva USA

Bbva USA acquired a new position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,296 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,325,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SBAC. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 12.9% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in SBA Communications by 4.8% during the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 834 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in SBA Communications by 15.0% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB boosted its position in SBA Communications by 56.4% during the first quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 98,477 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,338,000 after acquiring an additional 35,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in SBA Communications by 0.3% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 14,691 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,032,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 89.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 471 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.81, for a total transaction of $150,159.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,387,037.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.69, for a total transaction of $17,884,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 147,685 shares of company stock valued at $51,872,412. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of SBA Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $321.00 to $337.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $346.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist increased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $335.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $335.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $356.50.

Shares of SBAC traded up $4.58 on Wednesday, reaching $363.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 660,610. SBA Communications Co. has a twelve month low of $232.88 and a twelve month high of $364.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.83 billion, a PE ratio of 149.57 and a beta of 0.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $339.30 and a 200-day moving average of $303.60.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $575.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.96 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 12.33% and a negative return on equity of 5.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.58%.

SBA Communications Profile

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

