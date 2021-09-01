77,038 Shares in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) Acquired by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 77,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,500,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DFAS. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $41,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $67,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $69,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $89,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $90,000.

Shares of DFAS opened at $58.99 on Wednesday. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $54.18 and a 52 week high of $59.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.63.

