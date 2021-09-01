798,757 Shares in Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA) Bought by Aisling Capital Management LP

Aisling Capital Management LP bought a new position in Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 798,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,469,000. Biomea Fusion comprises about 2.0% of Aisling Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Aisling Capital Management LP owned approximately 2.78% of Biomea Fusion at the end of the most recent quarter.

NASDAQ BMEA traded up $0.63 on Wednesday, reaching $14.58. The stock had a trading volume of 66,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,408. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.51. Biomea Fusion, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $22.22.

Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.13). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Biomea Fusion, Inc. will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BMEA. Piper Sandler began coverage on Biomea Fusion in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Biomea Fusion in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Biomea Fusion in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Biomea Fusion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

In other Biomea Fusion news, COO Rainer M. Erdtmann acquired 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.79 per share, with a total value of $151,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 310,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,352,841.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Rainer M. Erdtmann acquired 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.20 per share, with a total value of $316,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,003,978.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Biomea Fusion Profile

Biomea Fusion, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of irreversible small molecules to treat patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective irreversible inhibitor of MENIN, a transcriptional regulator in oncogenic signaling in multiple cancers.

