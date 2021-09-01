$799.24 Million in Sales Expected for Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) to report $799.24 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Franchise Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $790.00 million and the highest is $808.90 million. Franchise Group reported sales of $550.99 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 45.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Franchise Group will report full year sales of $3.07 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.06 billion to $3.07 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.27 billion to $3.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Franchise Group.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $862.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.09 million. Franchise Group had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 17.53%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FRG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franchise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Franchise Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Franchise Group in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Aegis started coverage on shares of Franchise Group in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRG opened at $34.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 41.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.70 and its 200-day moving average is $36.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.51. Franchise Group has a 52 week low of $21.50 and a 52 week high of $41.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. Franchise Group’s payout ratio is currently 94.94%.

In other Franchise Group news, Director Patrick A. Cozza purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.32 per share, for a total transaction of $149,280.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,459 shares in the company, valued at $987,449.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FRG. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Franchise Group by 56.7% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Franchise Group by 123.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Franchise Group during the first quarter valued at $70,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Franchise Group by 31.2% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Franchise Group during the second quarter valued at $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.58% of the company’s stock.

Franchise Group Company Profile

Franchise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of tax return preparation and related services and products. It operates through the following segments: Vitamin Shoppe, American Freight, Liberty Tax and Buddy’s. The Vitamin Shoppe segment is an omni-channel specialty retailer of vitamins, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition and other health and wellness products.

