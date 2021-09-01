$799.24 Million in Sales Expected for Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) This Quarter

Posted by on Sep 1st, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) to report $799.24 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Franchise Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $790.00 million and the highest is $808.90 million. Franchise Group reported sales of $550.99 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 45.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Franchise Group will report full year sales of $3.07 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.06 billion to $3.07 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.27 billion to $3.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Franchise Group.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $862.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.09 million. Franchise Group had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 17.53%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FRG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franchise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Franchise Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Franchise Group in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Aegis started coverage on shares of Franchise Group in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRG opened at $34.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 41.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.70 and its 200-day moving average is $36.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.51. Franchise Group has a 52 week low of $21.50 and a 52 week high of $41.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. Franchise Group’s payout ratio is currently 94.94%.

In other Franchise Group news, Director Patrick A. Cozza purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.32 per share, for a total transaction of $149,280.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,459 shares in the company, valued at $987,449.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FRG. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Franchise Group by 56.7% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Franchise Group by 123.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Franchise Group during the first quarter valued at $70,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Franchise Group by 31.2% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Franchise Group during the second quarter valued at $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.58% of the company’s stock.

Franchise Group Company Profile

Franchise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of tax return preparation and related services and products. It operates through the following segments: Vitamin Shoppe, American Freight, Liberty Tax and Buddy’s. The Vitamin Shoppe segment is an omni-channel specialty retailer of vitamins, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition and other health and wellness products.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Capital?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Franchise Group (FRG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG)

Receive News & Ratings for Franchise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franchise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.