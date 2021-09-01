$82.30 Million in Sales Expected for CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) to announce $82.30 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for CECO Environmental’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $82.29 million and the highest is $82.30 million. CECO Environmental posted sales of $77.43 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CECO Environmental will report full-year sales of $318.85 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $316.50 million to $321.20 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $346.97 million, with estimates ranging from $338.80 million to $355.14 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for CECO Environmental.

Get CECO Environmental alerts:

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.09. CECO Environmental had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 0.97%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CECO Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

In other CECO Environmental news, Director Jonathan Pollack bought 7,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.88 per share, for a total transaction of $52,494.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 108,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $743,046.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CECE. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of CECO Environmental during the first quarter worth about $233,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of CECO Environmental by 740.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 97,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 85,495 shares in the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CECO Environmental during the first quarter worth about $159,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CECO Environmental during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of CECO Environmental by 73.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 6,210 shares in the last quarter. 64.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CECE stock opened at $7.55 on Wednesday. CECO Environmental has a 52-week low of $5.95 and a 52-week high of $9.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.07 million, a PE ratio of 94.38, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.69.

About CECO Environmental

CECO Environmental Corp. engages in the provision of engineering technology and solutions. It offers services in the field of environment, energy, fluid handling, and filtration. The firm operates through the following segments: Energy Solutions, Industrial Solutions and Fluid Handling Solutions. The Energy Solutions segment improves air quality and solves fluid handling needs with market engineered, and customized solutions for the power generation, oil and gas, and petrochemical industries.

Read More: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CECO Environmental (CECE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CECO Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CECO Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.