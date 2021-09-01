$827.78 Million in Sales Expected for Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) to post $827.78 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Selective Insurance Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $830.45 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $825.10 million. Selective Insurance Group posted sales of $768.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group will report full year sales of $3.30 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.28 billion to $3.31 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.52 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Selective Insurance Group.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.49. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 13.23%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SIGI. Bank of America began coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities lowered Selective Insurance Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Selective Insurance Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Selective Insurance Group from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Selective Insurance Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.33.

In other Selective Insurance Group news, Director Gregory E. Murphy sold 24,691 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.19, for a total value of $2,004,662.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Morrissey sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.99, for a total value of $224,970.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SIGI. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 76.8% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,551,557 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $125,909,000 after purchasing an additional 674,000 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the second quarter valued at $48,532,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 5.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,072,267 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $513,023,000 after acquiring an additional 394,010 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 31.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,283,762 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $104,177,000 after acquiring an additional 310,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 10.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,007,159 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $244,031,000 after acquiring an additional 284,402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SIGI opened at $83.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Selective Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $48.04 and a 1 year high of $86.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Selective Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 24.10%.

About Selective Insurance Group

Selective Insurance Group, Inc provides property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The Standard Commercial Lines segment offers insurance products and services to commercial customers, such as non-profit organizations and local government agencies.

