888 (LON:888) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

888 (LON:888)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 460 ($6.01) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.49% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.53) price target on shares of 888 in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.53) target price on shares of 888 in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 475 ($6.21) target price on shares of 888 in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, 888 has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 445.83 ($5.82).

Get 888 alerts:

LON:888 opened at GBX 424 ($5.54) on Tuesday. 888 has a 12-month low of GBX 177.40 ($2.32) and a 12-month high of GBX 456 ($5.96). The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.41. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 192.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 388.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 381.

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online betting and gaming products and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The company owns proprietary software solutions that provide a range of virtual online gaming services over the internet, including casino and games, poker, sport, and bingo games.

Further Reading: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for 888 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 888 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.