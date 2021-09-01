89bio (ETNB) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

89bio (NASDAQ: ETNB) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/17/2021 – 89bio was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “89bio Inc. is clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. The company’s lead product candidate, BIO89-100, is being developed for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis. 89bio Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco. “

8/15/2021 – 89bio had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC. They now have a $62.00 price target on the stock.

8/13/2021 – 89bio had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $48.00 to $46.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/13/2021 – 89bio had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $35.00 to $33.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/11/2021 – 89bio was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “89bio Inc. is clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. The company’s lead product candidate, BIO89-100, is being developed for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis. 89bio Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco. “

7/29/2021 – 89bio is now covered by analysts at BTIG Research. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

7/14/2021 – 89bio was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “89bio Inc. is clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. The company’s lead product candidate, BIO89-100, is being developed for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis. 89bio Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco. “

NASDAQ:ETNB opened at $18.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $371.83 million and a P/E ratio of -5.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 23.82 and a current ratio of 23.82. 89bio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.70 and a fifty-two week high of $42.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.18.

Get 89bio Inc alerts:

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.20). On average, equities research analysts predict that 89bio, Inc. will post -3.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Ram Waisbourd sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total value of $117,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in 89bio during the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in 89bio by 6.7% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in 89bio during the first quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of 89bio by 18.6% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of 89bio by 50.8% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 17,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 5,987 shares during the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BIO89-100, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

Further Reading: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for 89bio Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 89bio Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.