$9.57 Million in Sales Expected for Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) will announce $9.57 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Opiant Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $10.14 million and the lowest is $9.00 million. Opiant Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $9.11 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Opiant Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $37.06 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $35.60 million to $38.51 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $19.30 million, with estimates ranging from $7.00 million to $31.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Opiant Pharmaceuticals.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.59. Opiant Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a negative return on equity of 3.17%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OPNT. TheStreet upgraded shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company.

In related news, Director Michael Sinclair sold 65,124 shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $1,074,546.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 209,194 shares in the company, valued at $3,451,701. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 28.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPNT. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Opiant Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $136,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,831 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 17.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 5,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apis Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% during the second quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 84,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. 19.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ OPNT opened at $17.37 on Wednesday. Opiant Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $6.79 and a one year high of $19.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 10.46 and a current ratio of 10.46. The firm has a market cap of $76.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.25 and a beta of 0.77.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops medicines for addictions and drug overdose. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. Its pipeline of product candidates includes medicines for the treatment for opioid overdose reversal; alcohol use disorders; acute cannabinoid overdose; and opioid use disorders.

