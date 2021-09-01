92,496 Shares in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Purchased by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 92,496 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $5,689,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Voya Financial as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 20.0% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,157 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in Voya Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,712,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Voya Financial by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,960 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,701,000 after purchasing an additional 16,154 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Voya Financial in the second quarter worth $2,576,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 13.9% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,625 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 3,852 shares during the period. 92.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VOYA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Voya Financial from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, downgraded shares of Voya Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.33.

Voya Financial stock opened at $64.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Voya Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.17 and a twelve month high of $70.68. The company has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.43.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.72%.

In other Voya Financial news, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.60, for a total value of $196,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,816 shares in the company, valued at $906,329.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

