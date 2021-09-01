$925.64 Million in Sales Expected for Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) to report sales of $925.64 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Echo Global Logistics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $928.19 million and the lowest is $923.80 million. Echo Global Logistics posted sales of $691.50 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 33.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Echo Global Logistics will report full-year sales of $3.51 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.50 billion to $3.52 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.18 billion to $3.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Echo Global Logistics.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.30. Echo Global Logistics had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 13.45%.

Several research firms have recently commented on ECHO. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.86.

In related news, CEO Douglas R. Waggoner sold 15,000 shares of Echo Global Logistics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total value of $489,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,776,471.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 3,557.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,992 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 171.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,721 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 256.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 2,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,903 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ECHO opened at $32.88 on Wednesday. Echo Global Logistics has a one year low of $25.00 and a one year high of $37.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $875.56 million, a PE ratio of 18.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.13.

Echo Global Logistics Company Profile

Echo Global Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of technology enabled transportation and supply chain management services. It offers truckload, small parcel, intermodal, domestic air and expedited services, and international transportation solutions. The company was founded by Bradley A. Keywell and Eric P.

