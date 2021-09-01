$968.56 Million in Sales Expected for Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) will post sales of $968.56 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Ciena’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $960.00 million and the highest is $975.58 million. Ciena posted sales of $976.71 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, September 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Ciena will report full-year sales of $3.60 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.57 billion to $3.62 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.82 billion to $3.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Ciena.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. Ciena had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 10.77%. The business had revenue of $833.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Ciena from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their price objective on Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Barclays upped their target price on Ciena from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, upped their price objective on shares of Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.14.

Shares of Ciena stock opened at $57.13 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.22. Ciena has a 1-year low of $38.03 and a 1-year high of $61.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.41, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.82.

In related news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.25, for a total transaction of $291,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.64, for a total value of $216,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 51,849 shares of company stock valued at $2,935,997. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ciena during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ciena in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Ciena during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Ciena in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Ciena during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

