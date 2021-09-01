A.H. Belo (NYSE:AHC) Trading Up 0.3%

A.H. Belo Co. (NYSE:AHC) was up 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.09 and last traded at $7.02. Approximately 8,195 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 31,964 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.00.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.79.

Get A.H. Belo alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AHC. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in A.H. Belo by 109.0% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 171,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,100,000 after purchasing an additional 89,489 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of A.H. Belo during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of A.H. Belo by 20.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 114,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 19,719 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of A.H. Belo by 1.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,122,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,346,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of A.H. Belo during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000.

A.H. Belo Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a local news and information publishing company in Texas. The company publishes The Dallas Morning News, a newspaper; Briefing, a newspaper; and Al Dia, a Spanish-language newspaper, as well as operates related websites and mobile applications.

Featured Article: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for A.H. Belo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A.H. Belo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.