A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,360,000 shares, a decline of 16.6% from the July 29th total of 2,830,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 621,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days. Currently, 3.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NYSE:ATEN traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.65. 10,558 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 530,374. A10 Networks has a 12-month low of $6.13 and a 12-month high of $14.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.00 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.49.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.06. A10 Networks had a return on equity of 24.99% and a net margin of 10.11%. The company had revenue of $59.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.22 million. On average, research analysts expect that A10 Networks will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other A10 Networks news, EVP Robert D. Cochran sold 2,387 shares of A10 Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.48, for a total transaction of $32,176.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 4,597 shares of A10 Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.34, for a total value of $61,323.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 454,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,064,310.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,080 shares of company stock valued at $134,596. 23.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATEN. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of A10 Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,741,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 359,430 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,544,000 after buying an additional 70,564 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 30,291 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 9,914 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 76,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 10,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,131 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 2,548 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BWS Financial boosted their target price on A10 Networks from $13.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised A10 Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. TheStreet raised A10 Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on A10 Networks in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.75.

A10 Networks Company Profile

A10 Networks, Inc engages in the provision of application networking solutions that help organizations ensure that their data center applications and networks remain available, accelerated, and secure. It offers cloud storage, enterprise solutions, security products, data center, application delivery, load balancing, and distributed denial of service protection.

