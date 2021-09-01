Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by Doliver Advisors LP

Doliver Advisors LP lessened its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 54.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,900 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 11,924 shares during the period. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Camden National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 7,707 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.2% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,472 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,495,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 19.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 28,790 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,450,000 after buying an additional 4,675 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 7.2% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 19,015 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,331,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.0% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 16,543 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,983,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

ABT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.44.

Shares of NYSE ABT traded up $1.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $127.40. 3,471,394 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,451,871. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $120.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.06. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $100.34 and a twelve month high of $128.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $225.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.66.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 26.75%. The business had revenue of $10.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.32%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Sammy Karam sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total transaction of $980,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,812,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,785,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 184,025 shares of company stock valued at $22,964,818. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

