AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Acquired by Aviance Capital Partners LLC

Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,947 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,796 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises approximately 3.0% of Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $17,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth about $242,000. Camden National Bank grew its holdings in AbbVie by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 14,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in AbbVie by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 112,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,195,000 after acquiring an additional 9,109 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.82% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen increased their price target on AbbVie from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Mizuho raised their target price on AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Argus raised their target price on AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on AbbVie from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.69.

Shares of AbbVie stock traded down $8.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $112.27. 50,723,079 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,907,915. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.91. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.11 and a 12 month high of $121.53. The company has a market capitalization of $198.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.82.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 154.24%. The company had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.34 EPS. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 49.24%.

In related news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $606,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,391,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

