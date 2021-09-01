AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Purchased by StoneX Group Inc.

StoneX Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,371 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the quarter. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ABBV. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 150.4% in the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 65.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ABBV traded down $9.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $111.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,669,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,223,669. The business’s 50-day moving average is $116.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.58. The company has a market capitalization of $197.16 billion, a PE ratio of 29.90, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.91. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.11 and a 52-week high of $121.40.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.24% and a net margin of 12.40%. AbbVie’s revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.24%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ABBV. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price target on AbbVie from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Truist initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.08 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.69.

In other AbbVie news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $606,840.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,391,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

