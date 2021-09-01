Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL) Holdings Boosted by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL) by 23.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 280,467 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,892 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.20% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF worth $4,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SGOL. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Brown Advisory Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF by 7.8% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 18,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF by 65.0% during the second quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 10,706 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 31,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF by 83.4% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 65,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 29,872 shares during the last quarter.

Get Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF alerts:

SGOL opened at $17.43 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.22 and its 200-day moving average is $17.21. Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF has a twelve month low of $16.11 and a twelve month high of $19.16.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL).

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.