Abyss 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $240,527.00 (ABYSS)

Abyss (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 1st. In the last week, Abyss has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar. One Abyss coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0381 or 0.00000077 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Abyss has a market capitalization of $8.71 million and $240,527.00 worth of Abyss was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Abyss

ABYSS is a coin. Its launch date was November 29th, 2017. Abyss’ total supply is 508,628,132 coins and its circulating supply is 228,664,903 coins. The official website for Abyss is abyss.finance . Abyss’ official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Abyss Finance provides Decentralized (DeFi) and Centralized (CeFi) Finance solutions for projects in multiple industries. The Abyss is the platform where gamers can play games, socialize and get rewarded. We offer MMO/MMORPG games and share a part of our revenue with gamers. Come to The Abyss and earn from the referral system, gaming achievements, and other activities. “

Buying and Selling Abyss

