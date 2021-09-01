ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley trimmed its stake in ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 404,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 24,877 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.42% of ACCO Brands worth $3,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 0.7% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 226,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 1.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 162,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 1.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 215,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 17.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of ACCO Brands in the first quarter worth $30,000. 70.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACCO stock opened at $9.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.74. ACCO Brands Co. has a 12-month low of $5.20 and a 12-month high of $9.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $895.71 million, a PE ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 2.21.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.17. ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 4.19%. Equities analysts forecast that ACCO Brands Co. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.14%.

ACCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Noble Financial set a $8.40 price objective on ACCO Brands in a research report on Saturday, July 10th. TheStreet raised ACCO Brands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ACCO Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.60.

About ACCO Brands

ACCO Brands Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of office, school, calendar products, and select computer and electronic accessories. It operates through the followings segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The ACCO Brands North America segment includes the U.S.

