Acerinox, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) Short Interest Up 20.0% in August

Acerinox, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the July 29th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ANIOY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Acerinox in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Acerinox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Acerinox from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Acerinox in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Acerinox currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.50.

Acerinox stock opened at $6.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.46 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.06. Acerinox has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $7.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.41.

Acerinox SA is a holding company. It is engaged through its subsidiaries in manufacturing, transformation and marketing of stainless steel products. It operates through the following segments: Flat Stainless Steel Products, Long Stainless Steel Products, and Other. The Flat Stainless Steel Products segment includes slabs, coils, plates, flats, circles, and sheet bars.

