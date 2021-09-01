ACG Wealth Acquires 6,269 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

ACG Wealth increased its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,238 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,269 shares during the quarter. Biogen comprises about 1.2% of ACG Wealth’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. ACG Wealth’s holdings in Biogen were worth $9,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Magnetar Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 10,705 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,707,000 after acquiring an additional 3,342 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Biogen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,568,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Biogen by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 59,896 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,740,000 after purchasing an additional 6,239 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd grew its position in Biogen by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 6,479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in Biogen by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 12,611 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,952,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total transaction of $3,375,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,919 shares in the company, valued at $1,284,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total transaction of $98,701.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,028,858. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BIIB traded down $0.67 on Wednesday, reaching $338.24. 787,075 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,468,090. Biogen Inc. has a one year low of $223.25 and a one year high of $468.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.41 billion, a PE ratio of 27.15, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $340.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $306.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.55 by $1.13. Biogen had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 34.74%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $10.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 18.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI set a $324.62 price objective on shares of Biogen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $380.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $327.51 price objective (down from $435.00) on shares of Biogen in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Biogen from $361.00 to $341.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Biogen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $396.68.

About Biogen

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

