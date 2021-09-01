ACG Wealth Acquires New Position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 99,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,417,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CALF. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 258.5% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 2,978 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS CALF traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.21. 113,454 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.39.

