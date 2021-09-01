ACG Wealth Boosts Stake in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR)

ACG Wealth boosted its position in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR) by 18.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 251,099 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,631 shares during the quarter. First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF makes up 1.0% of ACG Wealth’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. ACG Wealth owned 6.61% of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF worth $7,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 467,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,200,000 after purchasing an additional 29,492 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 12.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 187,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,710,000 after purchasing an additional 20,690 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 115,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,330,000 after purchasing an additional 6,295 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 12.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 66,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 7,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 65,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 3,698 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FAAR traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $29.55. The company had a trading volume of 9,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,746. First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF has a 52-week low of $25.88 and a 52-week high of $32.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.96 and a 200 day moving average of $29.78.

