ACG Wealth Buys Shares of 109,606 FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 109,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,358,000. ACG Wealth owned approximately 0.09% of FS KKR Capital as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FSK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $232,000. GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 4.8% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 34,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 108.3% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 112,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 58,434 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in FS KKR Capital by 2.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 79,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in FS KKR Capital by 1.5% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 128,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Brian Gerson acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.95 per share, for a total transaction of $114,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO William Balke Goebel acquired 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.92 per share, for a total transaction of $25,212.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,200.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 23,100 shares of company stock valued at $530,862. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

FSK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. TheStreet raised FS KKR Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on FS KKR Capital in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.10.

Shares of NYSE FSK traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $23.12. The stock had a trading volume of 924,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 726,932. The company has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.10. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 52 week low of $14.22 and a 52 week high of $23.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 212.44%. The firm had revenue of $206.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.75 million. As a group, analysts expect that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This is a positive change from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is 87.27%.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

