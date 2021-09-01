ACG Wealth Cuts Position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

ACG Wealth cut its stake in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,501 shares during the period. ACG Wealth’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $4,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AOS. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in A. O. Smith during the first quarter valued at about $1,688,000. Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its position in A. O. Smith by 2.7% during the second quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 185,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,382,000 after buying an additional 4,967 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in A. O. Smith by 18.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,321,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,303,000 after buying an additional 206,708 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in A. O. Smith by 7.6% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 202,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,703,000 after buying an additional 14,250 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in A. O. Smith by 1.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 520,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,190,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, A. O. Smith presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.14.

AOS stock traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $72.60. The company had a trading volume of 632,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,055,679. A. O. Smith Co. has a 12-month low of $47.22 and a 12-month high of $73.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.43. The stock has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.05.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 24.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Research analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is 48.15%.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

Featured Article: Understanding Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS).

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.