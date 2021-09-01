ACG Wealth Cuts Stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

ACG Wealth decreased its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 26.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,280 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,571 shares during the period. United Rentals makes up about 1.0% of ACG Wealth’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. ACG Wealth’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $7,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Rentals during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in United Rentals by 153.3% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 114 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in United Rentals during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in United Rentals during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. 85.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

URI stock traded down $5.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $347.33. 483,821 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 736,220. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $159.01 and a 1 year high of $364.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $328.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $321.32. The stock has a market cap of $25.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $4.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by ($0.15). United Rentals had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 29.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.68 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on URI. raised shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of United Rentals from $267.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group upgraded shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $335.00 to $375.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $360.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $310.17.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

