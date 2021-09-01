ACG Wealth Grows Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

ACG Wealth grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,295 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,958 shares during the quarter. ACG Wealth’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $2,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 535,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,395,000 after purchasing an additional 8,316 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 506,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,800,000 after purchasing an additional 14,155 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 12.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 458,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,534,000 after purchasing an additional 49,007 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 450,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,516,000 after purchasing an additional 16,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 8.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 428,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,785,000 after purchasing an additional 34,839 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VHT traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $263.04. The company had a trading volume of 187,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,417. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $194.51 and a fifty-two week high of $263.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $254.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $241.39.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Recommended Story: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.