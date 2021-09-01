ACG Wealth Grows Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

ACG Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,046 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the quarter. ACG Wealth’s holdings in Netflix were worth $6,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Netflix by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,807,148 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $15,027,537,000 after acquiring an additional 75,700 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Netflix by 0.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,517,596 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $10,181,549,000 after purchasing an additional 86,712 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Netflix by 6.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,886,545 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,808,865,000 after purchasing an additional 998,090 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Netflix by 0.8% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,187,881 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,271,291,000 after purchasing an additional 66,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 1.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,752,219 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,511,846,000 after purchasing an additional 107,405 shares in the last quarter. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on NFLX. Edward Jones began coverage on Netflix in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $590.00 target price (up from $575.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $620.00 target price for the company. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $342.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Netflix from $586.00 to $643.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $610.23.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 8,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total transaction of $4,600,153.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $769,088.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total transaction of $479,040.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NFLX traded up $12.88 on Wednesday, hitting $582.07. 5,610,615 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,088,000. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $458.60 and a 52-week high of $593.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $257.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $531.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $521.43.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). Netflix had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 15.92%. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

