ACG Wealth Has $1.80 Million Stock Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

ACG Wealth decreased its stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,901 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,125 shares during the quarter. ACG Wealth’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $1,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWR. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Quanta Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Quanta Services by 229.4% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 448 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Quanta Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Shares of PWR stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $101.77. The company had a trading volume of 745,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,077,401. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Quanta Services, Inc. has a one year low of $48.53 and a one year high of $104.39. The company has a market capitalization of $14.18 billion, a PE ratio of 27.28 and a beta of 1.24.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 4.64%. Analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 7.23%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.17.

In related news, Director John Michal Conaway sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total value of $313,495.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,232.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

See Also: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.