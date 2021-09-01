ACG Wealth Has $2.02 Million Position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

ACG Wealth lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 148.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,318 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,320 shares during the period. ACG Wealth’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $2,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 29.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,367,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925,786 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 158.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,244,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,117,000 after buying an additional 1,988,698 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 11.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,088,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,996,000 after buying an additional 324,317 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,375,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,865,000 after purchasing an additional 19,647 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 9.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,096,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,174,000 after purchasing an additional 95,778 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VFH traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $94.34. 368,497 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 676,514. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $55.69 and a 52 week high of $96.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.12.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

