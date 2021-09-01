ACG Wealth Has $2.11 Million Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

ACG Wealth boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,976 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,421 shares during the quarter. ACG Wealth’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $2,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGX. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 43.0% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 379 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 42.3% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 414 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Shares of NYSE DGX traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $153.54. 705,199 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,209,825. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.42. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $106.54 and a twelve month high of $153.79.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 20.32%. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.18%.

In related news, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 32,788 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total value of $4,590,647.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 290,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,636,502.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 9,493 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.87, for a total value of $1,337,278.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,753,954.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,503 shares of company stock worth $7,630,451. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DGX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $135.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $144.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.70.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

Featured Article: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX).

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.