ACG Wealth Has $2.13 Million Stock Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

ACG Wealth decreased its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,865 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 774 shares during the quarter. ACG Wealth’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $2,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ANET. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,598,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,985 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,839 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,927,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Arista Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,411,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,105 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,647,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555 shares during the period. 61.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Arista Networks stock traded down $9.95 on Wednesday, hitting $359.58. 771,382 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 483,267. Arista Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $192.96 and a one year high of $384.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $370.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $335.52. The company has a market capitalization of $27.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.15.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $707.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.89 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 27.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 9.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ANET. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Arista Networks from $362.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Cowen upped their target price on Arista Networks from $385.00 to $433.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on Arista Networks from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. UBS Group upped their target price on Arista Networks from $370.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Arista Networks from $424.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $381.33.

In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 6,070 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total value of $2,124,742.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $775,688.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Anshul Sadana sold 4,234 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.14, for a total value of $1,440,152.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $959,534.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 170,850 shares of company stock worth $63,258,878. Corporate insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

