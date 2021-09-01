ACG Wealth Has $5.33 Million Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

ACG Wealth lessened its position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,657 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,821 shares during the period. ACG Wealth’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $5,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Albemarle during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Albemarle during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Albemarle by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Albemarle by 360.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 184 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Albemarle during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,338 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total value of $229,199.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,357 shares in the company, valued at $7,255,754.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 1,340 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.85, for a total transaction of $224,919.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,382.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,875 shares of company stock valued at $5,426,617 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ALB shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Albemarle from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Albemarle from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. raised their price objective on Albemarle from $174.00 to $191.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Albemarle from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.45.

ALB stock traded up $2.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $239.20. 922,555 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,404,023. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.97 billion, a PE ratio of 38.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.56. Albemarle Co. has a 1-year low of $79.06 and a 1-year high of $244.43.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $773.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $787.72 million. Albemarle had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.86%.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

