ACG Wealth Has $7.51 Million Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

ACG Wealth lowered its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,051 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 1,331 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises about 1.0% of ACG Wealth’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. ACG Wealth’s holdings in Tesla were worth $7,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the third quarter worth $258,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Tesla by 21.0% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,473 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 1.9% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,607 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,078,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 178.4% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,395 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 3.8% during the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 39.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TSLA shares. KGI Securities started coverage on Tesla in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $855.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Tesla from $180.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,200.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Tesla in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Tesla from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $585.89.

NASDAQ TSLA traded down $1.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $734.09. 12,676,047 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,803,139. The business’s 50-day moving average is $683.42 and its 200-day moving average is $669.13. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $329.88 and a twelve month high of $900.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $726.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 382.34, a P/E/G ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.97.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.83, for a total value of $530,810.49. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,976 shares in the company, valued at $11,154,662.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,813 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.84, for a total value of $1,065,753.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,705,154.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,675 shares of company stock valued at $39,209,977 over the last three months. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

