ACG Wealth Has $7.55 Million Stock Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

ACG Wealth trimmed its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,659 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,534 shares during the quarter. Genuine Parts accounts for 1.0% of ACG Wealth’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. ACG Wealth’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $7,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,652 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Genuine Parts by 4.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,239 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 4,557 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 11,098 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 5,475 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 76.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

NYSE:GPC traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $122.96. The stock had a trading volume of 590,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 752,411. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $88.99 and a one year high of $135.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.12.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 28.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.815 per share. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.86%.

Several research firms recently commented on GPC. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.17.

In related news, Director John R. Holder acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $124.93 per share, for a total transaction of $249,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,184,026.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

Featured Story: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.