ACG Wealth Increases Position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

ACG Wealth increased its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) by 228.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,803 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,776 shares during the quarter. ACG Wealth’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $2,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 194.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 341,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,459,000 after acquiring an additional 225,784 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 590,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,439,000 after acquiring an additional 114,000 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 384,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,043,000 after acquiring an additional 90,090 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,825,000. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,648,000.

BATS:ITA traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $105.46. 145,448 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.89. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1 year low of $145.00 and a 1 year high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

