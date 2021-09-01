ACG Wealth Makes New Investment in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML)

ACG Wealth acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 60,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,145,000. ACG Wealth owned 2.88% of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JSML. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. PFG Advisors bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $242,000.

JSML stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.29. 8,616 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,502. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.79. Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a 1-year low of $45.00 and a 1-year high of $73.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.019 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%.

