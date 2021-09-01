ACG Wealth Purchases 1,817 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

ACG Wealth grew its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,671 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares during the period. ACG Wealth’s holdings in FedEx were worth $6,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FDX. Doliver Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 3,362 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 36,180 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $10,794,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,426 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,005,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. First National Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 33,436 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $9,975,000 after buying an additional 2,697 shares during the period. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 1,716 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. 72.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on FDX. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Berenberg Bank set a $350.00 price objective on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of FedEx in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $344.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FedEx has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $341.04.

Shares of FedEx stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $265.93. 1,758,346 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,292,579. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.46. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $217.40 and a 1-year high of $319.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $284.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $284.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.23.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.99 by $0.02. FedEx had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 22.55%. The company had revenue of $22.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.53 EPS. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 21.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 16.51%.

In other FedEx news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.66, for a total transaction of $4,864,980.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,680 shares in the company, valued at $20,580,648.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John Alan Smith sold 11,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.00, for a total transaction of $3,340,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,850,256. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,240 shares of company stock worth $9,608,596. Corporate insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

