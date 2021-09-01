ACG Wealth Purchases 4,562 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

ACG Wealth lifted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,562 shares during the quarter. ACG Wealth’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $3,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Charles Schwab in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Baron Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 117.5% during the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in The Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SCHW stock traded up $0.35 on Wednesday, hitting $73.20. The company had a trading volume of 4,597,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,505,359. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $33.79 and a 12-month high of $76.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.31. The stock has a market cap of $132.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.89 and a beta of 1.03.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 28.88%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

Several analysts have issued reports on SCHW shares. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 8th. raised their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.41.

In related news, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 1,043 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.58, for a total transaction of $78,829.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $631,697.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 12,500 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.90, for a total transaction of $948,750.00. Insiders have sold a total of 568,569 shares of company stock worth $41,569,505 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

