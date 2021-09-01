ACG Wealth Purchases 87,917 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

ACG Wealth grew its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 548.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103,939 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,917 shares during the quarter. ACG Wealth owned approximately 0.08% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $5,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LMBS. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 5,175.9% in the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,315,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,843,000 after purchasing an additional 11,101,482 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 110.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,297,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,365,000 after buying an additional 1,733,596 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,008,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,519,000 after buying an additional 1,307,565 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 33.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,979,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,250,000 after buying an additional 1,251,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 40.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,027,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,530,000 after buying an additional 585,568 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of LMBS stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.74. The company had a trading volume of 715,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 889,726. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52-week low of $50.62 and a 52-week high of $51.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.02.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a $0.078 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th.

