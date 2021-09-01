ACG Wealth Reduces Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

ACG Wealth lessened its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,540 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,197 shares during the quarter. PayPal comprises about 1.4% of ACG Wealth’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. ACG Wealth’s holdings in PayPal were worth $11,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,454,842 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,781,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639,951 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 3,435.8% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,509,795 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $366,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467,095 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,814,907 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $683,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,250 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 76.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,234,494 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $542,625,000 after purchasing an additional 969,254 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,250,000. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
PayPal stock traded down $1.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $286.75. The stock had a trading volume of 5,554,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,670,759. The company has a market cap of $336.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.94, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $287.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $269.05. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $171.63 and a 52 week high of $310.16.
In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.81, for a total transaction of $2,768,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 245,770 shares in the company, valued at $68,031,593.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total value of $3,431,172.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,548,106.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,314 shares of company stock worth $14,141,623 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on PYPL shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price (up previously from $310.00) on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.74.
PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.
