ACG Wealth Reduces Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

ACG Wealth lowered its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,493 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 895 shares during the quarter. ACG Wealth’s holdings in Target were worth $2,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Summit Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter worth $366,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Target by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 72,106 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $17,431,000 after acquiring an additional 5,601 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Target by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 17,279 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,177,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP boosted its stake in shares of Target by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 190,211 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $45,996,000 after acquiring an additional 38,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Target by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 222,939 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $53,893,000 after acquiring an additional 24,545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 80,782 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.20, for a total transaction of $19,969,310.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 3,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.93, for a total transaction of $785,790.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,244,112.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 111,744 shares of company stock valued at $27,956,684. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Target stock traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $246.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,829,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,470,385. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $252.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $222.22. Target Co. has a one year low of $143.38 and a one year high of $267.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $120.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.01.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.15. Target had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 44.68%. The firm had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 12.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 18th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to buy up to 12.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Target’s payout ratio is 38.22%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TGT shares. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Target from $170.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Target from $233.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Target from $258.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Target from $258.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Target has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $252.30.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

