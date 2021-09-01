ACG Wealth Sells 16,461 Shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW)

ACG Wealth reduced its holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW) by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,461 shares during the period. ACG Wealth’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $1,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GSEW. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 966,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,185,000 after buying an additional 234,265 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 9.6% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,427,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,901,000 after purchasing an additional 125,381 shares during the period. Full Sail Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 33.5% during the first quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 485,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,959,000 after purchasing an additional 121,868 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,221,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,904,000.

Get Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of GSEW traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $70.06. 15,809 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.25 and its 200-day moving average is $65.40.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSEW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.