ACG Wealth Sells 2,115 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

ACG Wealth trimmed its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,935 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,115 shares during the quarter. ACG Wealth’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $6,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 3.3% in the first quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,707 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 1.0% during the first quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 5,758 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 1.3% during the first quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 4,464 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 2.2% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,684 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 9.3% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 680 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total value of $1,492,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,620 shares in the company, valued at $7,951,613.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DIS shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $213.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.56.

DIS stock traded up $2.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $183.48. 7,267,256 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,673,737. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.24. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $117.23 and a one year high of $203.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $333.41 billion, a PE ratio of 300.79, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $177.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.77.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 3.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

